Opinion I Why ‘Run’ is the Hitchcock-loving romance we need

Wever stars as Ruby Richardson, a woman looking appraisingly at a man she knows only too well, who is, for some reason, pretending to be a stranger on a train. She has just fled—from her life, her children, her husband—based on a three-letter text. RUN, it said, in block letters, like a one-time password to an unexpected alternate life, and she is now a world away on a moving train, wondering if sex with the sender of the text will be as good as it was back in college. “You have taken from life so in return you have to give of your flesh," she says, half-heartedly and half-jokingly trying to justify how her body now looks (compared to how it was back in college), before half-giving up. “Or something."