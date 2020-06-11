Opinion | Is the lathi a colonial invention?

Here was the emperor at his fort in Agra being informed of the birth, in neighbouring Sikri, of his heir Salim. The glad news was greeted with dancing, drumming, trumpeting and sword spinning, while, at the margin of this whirl of celebration, a guard beat two dark-skinned individuals with a stick. The first of his victims extended a beseeching arm even as the second tried to shield himself from the blows. In another panel, Akbar was astride a horse, inspecting the cleaning of a water tank. A stooped labourer, perhaps having fumbled in sight of the emperor, had felt the stick on his back. Although the supervisor had his lathi raised, giving no indication of whether he had actually used it, the labourer’s indignant expression as he looked up from his work told of what had just passed.