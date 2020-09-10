Opinion | It’s 2020 but Indians still hate live-in girlfriends

As the legal website SCC Online has documented, the courts have gingerly waded into this loaded territory of the human heart. In 2010, the Delhi high court had to hear a case involving a petitioner whose partner had a live-in relationship with her and had fathered a child even though he was not divorced from his wife and had a child by her as well. The court had called such a relationship “walk-in walk-out", with no legal safeguards, something that was “renewed every day" and could be terminated any day with or without the consent of both partners. But in another case in 2010, the Supreme Court had ruled that a live-in relationship, if it continued for an extended period, could not be called “walk-in walk-out". It has also ruled that women in a live-in relationship are entitled to the same reliefs and claims as a legally wedded wife. In 2013, it even tried to define what constituted a live-in relationship, from partners socializing with friends in public to women doing household activities like cooking and cleaning just as a wife would! In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that an adult couple has the right to live together without marriage. Live-in relationships are also recognized by the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, which talks about couples related by “marriage or through a relationship in the nature of marriage". But the court understood that it needed to mind the gap between public opinion and the law. The Allahabad high court once observed that if a man and woman live together without getting married, “this may be regarded as immoral by society but it is not illegal. There is a difference between law and morality."