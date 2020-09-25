Opinion | It takes a vineyard to homeschool a child

Arts and sports have definitely been the hardest hit in this new school avatar but there are compensations. Ahona Gupta, mother of two girls, says she certainly does not miss waking up at 6am to make two sets of snacks and two sets of lunches. Paro Anand, the National Sahitya Akademi award-winning children’s books writer, says while nothing substitutes for the company of one’s peers, when she does online sessions with children, she notices that the shy children, the ones who hated standing up in front of a class, are finally speaking up. A couple of Anand’s books have been banned from school because parents worried they were too controversial. “I have often wanted to meet the parents who objected but it never happened," says Anand. “But now parents can see for themselves how kids react to my stories and the issues in them."