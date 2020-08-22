Opinion l From the mouth of babes

I stared after her, amazed at how much information she had managed to get from this woman so quickly. I looked at the woman, so much more interested in her now, wondering why she hadn’t had her flat tyre fixed given that she clearly enjoyed riding her bike enough to take it all the way down to the lake. I wanted to ask her why she left San Francisco, I imagined an ex-husband, maybe one who doesn’t even know how to ride a bike. I suddenly felt I had so much more to ask and share than my views on the weather.