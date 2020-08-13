Opinion | Nationhood at its zenith and nadir

These leaders all combine appeals to belligerent nationalism with policies aimed at maximizing the benefit to their countries from the current global economic order. Many are reputed to be able administrators and associated with economic dynamism in the minds of their constituents. Outside of China’s unique model of totalitarian state capitalism, however, it is noteworthy that no leader has produced an original development plan or suggested ways to resolve structural imbalances in the prevalent economic system. Their choices remain restricted to playing by globalization’s rules. They have massive political capital but are unable to utilize it to bring about fundamental economic change. Nations may have more genuine political independence than ever before, but that independence is accompanied by an unprecedented degree of powerlessness in the sphere of economics.