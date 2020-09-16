Opinion | Neena Gupta: an appreciation

Earlier this year, Gupta shone in Panchayat (Amazon Prime Video), where she played an elected leader of a village with little interest in politics itself. Manju Devi holds her position purely because villages are now mandated to reserve a third of their seats for women in panchayat elections. She works at home and is happy to allow her husband to officiate in her name, but one standout episode sees her forced to “perform" the national anthem in the village square. A woman who doesn’t know Jana Gana Mana, but one who would like very much to put on an impressive show, Gupta is tremendous as she grapples with the words, rendering the most familiar of lyrics into an entirely new struggle.