Opinion | No sleep for the tired

At 6, when my alarm rings, I want to do nothing but stay in my warm bed and keep sleeping. But, wisely, I left my phone on the other side of the room so I am forced to get up and turn it off and once I do that, I decide to at least go wash my face and see how it goes. After washing my face, I am on top of the world and I smugly see endless creative opportunity. Maybe I will do a Sudoku while I drink coffee to get my brain moving, I think to myself. Or read a few lines of poetry before tackling my own writing.