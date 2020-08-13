Opinion | Pandemic-led logic and a new fish curry

Grind onion and garlic with a little water to get a paste. Set aside. Grind the tomatoes to a paste as well. In a non-stick pan, heat 3 tsp of oil on medium heat. Drop in the methi seeds and half a minute later, add the curry leaves. When they start to splutter, add the onion-garlic paste and fry till it starts to brown. Add the Kashmiri chilli powder and sauté, adding another tsp of oil. Add tomatoes and mix well. Add turmeric powder. Add tamarind water and let the curry boil for 15 minutes, so the flavour of the tomatoes diminishes. Stir in salt. Slide in the fish. Gently shake the pan so the curry coats the fish. Switch off the gas after 5 minutes and cover with lid. The fish will cook. You can gently heat before serving if required.