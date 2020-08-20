Opinion | Playing monopoly in the digital age

The rise of monopolies (I use the term broadly, to include duopolies and oligopolies) has spurred antitrust investigations by bodies like the Competition Commission of India, but few result in more than a slap on the wrist for anti-competitive behaviour. One reason is that we tend to look at monopolies through the outdated lens of pricing, the idea that firms inevitably leverage dominance to overcharge customers. There is no evidence of this happening among contemporary monopolies, a few of which, like Google and Facebook, offer their services free. In fact, the rise of tech oligopolies has in many ways been a boon for consumers.