Opinion | Powerful rap from hip-hop’s prescient duo

But it is with RTJ4 that the duo seems to have excelled at what it does. Perhaps it is the album’s timeliness. But even otherwise, if you consider the sonic landscape of the album, the lyrics and the collaborators enlisted by the duo, it is an album that begs to be put on repeat. It has songs on which guest musicians as diverse as rappers 2 Chainz and Pharrell Williams, Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, and even the vocals of R&B and gospel singer Mavis Staples, feature. Homme and Staples are both on the track Pulling The Pin, a critique of capitalism, on which Staples sings on a chorus verse: Static in my mind/ Like sanity on borrowed time/ Like right and wrong can’t be defined/ There’s a grenade in my heart and the pin is in their palm/ There’s a grenade/ There’s a grenade/ A grenade in my heart.