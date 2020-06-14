Opinion | Preserving the dark sky

Awareness is the first step to change. The International Dark Sky Association (IDA) was started by two astronomers in 1988, with the hope of preserving the night sky by reducing inappropriate use of artificial light. It designates dark sky status to preserves, parks and sanctuaries all over the world. Currently, 115 locations have won the coveted accolade, and people have been clamouring to explore them for the romance of the enhanced night views, the powerful observatories set up in many of them, and to capture truly ethereal shots of star clusters, meteor showers, zodiacal lights, Magellanic clouds and the aurora borealis on camera. Some of the best-preserved night skies can be experienced in the Atacama Desert in Chile, Aoraki Mackenzie Reserve in New Zealand and Kielder Forest in Northumberland, UK. The first nation to have dark sky status is Niue (New-ay), a 100 sq. miles coral isle in the Pacific Ocean.