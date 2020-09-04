Opinion | Recipe for a peanut snack named after the Congress

Congress kadlekai is a spicy peanut snack made from roasted, skinned and split peanuts. There are a few interesting theories explaining how the term Congress came to be associated with these peanuts. One of them being that the split peanuts used to make this snack were like the split in the Congress party in 1969. Another theory claims that this was the preferred snack in the long-drawn political meetings of the Congress party and that is how the name came to be. The origin of this snack is said to lie in the Srinivasa Brahmin Bakery in Gandhi Bazaar, started in 1956. When faced with a rationed supply of maida (the flour used in all baked goods), the bakery, which was mainly into bread, buns and rusks, decided to add on this peanut snack to its menu to boost sales. Given how popular this snack still is, I am sure it turned out to be a great business decision.