Opinion | Recipes to glam up sweet limes

In keeping with its undemanding personality, sweet limes will safely stay in a basket on your countertop for two weeks, and for over a month in the refrigerator. They do lose their freshness and juice content over time though. When I was a child, it was always heartbreaking to open the fridge for something interesting and find a lone, shrivelled mausambi staring back at you. This was particularly true during the wedding season, when a sweet lime would often be given as part of the thamboolam pai (return gift bag) in Tamil weddings, along with a coconut, betel leaves, betel nut, etc. This mausambi would just be shoved into the door of the fridge and forgotten. For, unlike the Nagpur oranges, sweet limes cannot be eaten on the go. They need us to sit down with a knife, chopping board and plate to get the skins and pesky seeds off.