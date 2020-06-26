Opinion | Russia and the India-China clash

Russia is a relatively young nation and China a very old one. The first time they shared a connection was in the 13th century, when the armies of Chingis Khan and his heirs incorporated both into the largest contiguous empire in history. In the 15th century, the indigenous Ming dynasty that had succeeded the Mongols in China isolated the Middle Kingdom from the world. Russia, around the same time, began a preposterous expansion after overthrowing Mongol rule. From an unremarkable duchy in Eastern Europe, it grew steadily to become the largest country in the world, stretching as far as Canada once it had annexed Alaska. It became, in the process, the only European nation to share a border with China, chewing off chunks of what used to be Chinese land during that country’s debasement in the 19th century.