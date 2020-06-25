Opinion | Send me your Gobi Manchurian and Schezwan Idlis

Send me the eight dim-sum banquets I had in the place that used to be My One Place in south Delhi, whose chef has since gone back to China to be with his mother, damn him and his filial love. Once it was my place of pilgrimage. I prepared seriously, with devotion, with attention to detail, to eat 18 varieties of dim sum in one meal. Once a year, I prepared with loose pants and skipped breakfast to eat unlimited quantities of everything from Lenin’s Beard, a bright orange, fragile puff pastry, to the obvious siu mai to the irresistible char siu baos. Char siu baos, you giant kozhakattas of Cantonese cuisine, how much I loved you, white on the outside and dark barbecued pork on the inside. All I am saying is, send me your char siu baos.