Opinion | Silence on racism chokes, not unlike a knee in the neck

When I eventually went to the US as a student, on my very first day in a small Midwestern university town, the friendly senior from the Indian Students Association helpfully oriented us newbies in the ways of America. Don’t hold hands with other guys like you might have done with your buddies in India, he said, they will think you are “homos". And don’t rent on the other side of the railway lines. It’s cheaper but that’s where the blacks live and there’s too much crime there. He used the usual Hindi slur for blacks. I think he would have bristled if anyone had called him a homophobe or a racist. As far as he was concerned, he was just dispensing practical survival tips. I kept quiet. And I did not rent on the other side of the railway lines.