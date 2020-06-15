Opinion | Six chapters of Sushant Singh Rajput

Rajput never got to play a breast, and that’s a shame. An entirely self-propelled star, he found his own trajectory: from engineering college to television dance contests to prime-time soaps to the movies. Seven years, one dozen films. That filmography is too unforgivably short for an actor this talented and committed to the craft. The possibilities were unbounded. As a performer, he was impressive from the start but getting even better, at once even more exact and even blurrier. He was still finding his stride. Thirty-four years. Now we mourn not only the artist but the films he never made.