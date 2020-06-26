Opinion | Sometimes, it’s just a matter of time

The erosion of form is subtle, as quiet as a tide pulling out. Khade would do 8-12km a day and no land training can replicate this and there are things happening inside the body which the athlete can’t entirely prevent. “You lose strength, endurance, muscle memory," he explains. “What was automatic, now you have to think consciously about. When (Sachin) Tendulkar hit a cover drive he didn’t have to think, his body just moved that way when he saw the ball. But if he didn’t train for three months, he would have to think about how his body should move."