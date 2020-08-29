Opinion | Song recommendations from a hip ex-prez

Obama’s list can also throw up interesting songs or performers you may have missed. Or may have stopped following. This year, I rediscovered The Chicks. Formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, the alt-country trio has been around since the late 1980s but they dropped “Dixie", perhaps because it was a reference to the Mason-Dixie line, a former demarcation between slave-owning southern and free northern states. Obama picked Gaslighter, the title track from the band’s new album. Written after The Chicks’ lead singer Natalie Maines’ difficult divorce, it has lyrics that are angry (Gaslighter, denier/ Doin’ anything to get your ass farther) but sounds remarkably upbeat and cheerful. Gaslighter, their first album in 14 years, shows the band has not lost its verve and penchant for unapologetically punchy country music.