Opinion | A brief history of getting high in India

Both the pineal gland and the spirit molecule made an appearance in an Instagram post published on 6 April 2019 by Sushant Singh Rajput. The image he uploaded was taken from the 17th century French philosopher René Descartes’ Treatise Of Man. It was a diagram showing the functioning of the pineal gland according to Descartes, who viewed the tiny organ as the seat of the soul. The accompanying text by Rajput read, “Dubito, ergo cogito, ergo sum. (“I doubt, therefore I think, I think therefore I am") ~ René Descartes. But when you don’t doubt, you could still think, even when you don’t think, you could already know, what you know is, exactly what you always were and will be." The philosophical post ended with a sequence of hashtags which included “#paradoxical #pineal #Dmt".