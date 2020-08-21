Opinion | Taste the rain, one corn dish at a time

Corn (or maize) was one of the earliest grains to be domesticated nearly 10,000 years ago by the native people of Mexico. Introduced to India as a part of the Columbian exchange in the 16th century, it is one of the few grains that can be cultivated without tilling and is suitable for growing in kitchen gardens. While travelling in Sikkim, I noticed every home had a fence of tall corn plants. Growing your grain and vegetables in front of your house is a beautiful example of sustainability.