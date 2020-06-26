Opinion | Tea from Buddha’a land

One summer evening, Lochan returned home with a bag of fresh green leaves plucked at Doke. The drive from the garden to his home in Siliguri took 3 hours and the leaves had begun to wither. Lochan refrigerated them for the night. His extensive travels in China had introduced him to the art of hand-rolling. And he felt these leaves lent themselves to it. The technique is simple but calls for a lot of practice: The leaves are wrapped in muslin cloth and the tea maker must apply enough pressure to release the juices, but not so much that it breaks the leaf. It’s artisanal tea making and Lochan’s daughter, Neha, was hooked. She took charge of the experiments and Doke began to make batches of hand-rolled tea, first an oolong and then black and green tea. Neha now manages the garden and the tea production.