Opinion | The competitive sport of staircase wit

Not that I don’t understand. For years and years, I said everything on my mind exactly as I thought it. My childhood and teen years were full of encounters with annoying relatives who left with mild-to-severe burns and smoke inhalation. I improved marginally as a young adult. One time while cooking a complicated meal and being very distracted, I said something to an annoying guest that was such a correct description of her personality that the party came to a shocked standstill. My worry about too little salt had been eclipsed by too much truth. That was bad form as a host, and bad form even at an aesthetic level, because where was the wit in making such a bald statement? In the ensuing years, I have learnt to somewhat rein in that horse. Or so I think. Is it that decades of insincere smiling have atrophied that muscle and I am still giving myself party-stopper Kannagi airs, I occasionally wonder. The thought of having the terrible fate of staircase wit makes me run out and pick an argument right now. As if it is a competitive sport.