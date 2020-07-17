Opinion | ‘The Detour’ is the funniest show you’ve never seen

It’s quite a foursome. Mom and dad are consistently buffeted by explosive revelations about each other’s past, while the kids try to keep up but invariably fall behind, creating their own messes as they go along. The husband is a former hockey goon now trying to do his best and think before he punches, the multitalented wife is married many times over (though not to the man you might expect), while the twins, a bright girl and a dim boy, are growing up and realizing no rules apply in the real world. Behind them are federal law enforcement agencies, word-coining lawyers, sleazy bosses, and family members so hideous they make these four look decidedly normal.