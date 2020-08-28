Opinion | The moustache-friendly tea cup

For, the Victorian era ushered in the golden age of he moustache. Gentlemanly glory lay in waxed, combed and sculpted whiskers. Ray says the moustache signalled manliness and power. In fact, between 1860-1916, the British army mandated that every soldier sport a moustache. Command 1695 of the King’s Regulations and Orders for the Army said: “The hair of the head will be kept short. The chin and the under lip will be shaved, but not the upper lip…." Was this to keep up with the moustachioed natives in India, as some sources indicate?