Opinion | The new education policy goes vocal for local

English currently has such a hegemonic hold that reversing its dominance will require enormous and sustained effort. While the Union government’s plan does recommend updating the vocabularies of regional languages and making educational software available in them, these moves, while necessary, are far from sufficient. We would need to create, at the very least, hundreds of new medical, engineering and law colleges, hundreds of multidisciplinary universities and research facilities, and hundreds more vocational and technical training colleges, in which the primary medium of instruction would be one of India’s regional languages, with English serving as a mandatory ancillary. There are 11 Indian languages spoken by over 30 million citizens each, and we ought to build a comprehensive tertiary education infrastructure in these 11 at the least. The idea is not as extravagant as it might seem, given the new policy recommends a tripling in outlays on education to 6% of GDP.