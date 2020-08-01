Opinion | The parenthood version of gambling

It is terrifying to realize how little control we have, in parenting and in life. But it is also so freeing. It is so nice to know, at 6pm, that it doesn’t matter if we have a perfectly balanced hot meal on the table. It doesn’t matter if we want to chat with each other and let them watch Peppa Pig while they eat. At bedtime, it doesn’t matter how perfectly we choreographed and controlled the day—if they want to run wild through the house for 3 hours at night, that’s what they are going to do. And it may be exhausting but it’s also delightful and I will chase them around for hours because the one thing I know I definitely cannot control is that some day they will be sullen teenagers who retreat to their bedrooms and stare at their screens.