Opinion | The Prince of Darkness delivers another rocker

Had it not been for a friend who alerted me, I would have missed Ozzy Osbourne’s latest album. Even though it came out in February, I got to listen to Ordinary Man, his first solo in 10 years, months later. Osbourne, 71, famously the lead singer of Britain’s pioneering heavy metal band Black Sabbath, has been having health problems—injuries from a fall and a form of Parkinson’s disease. So, for legions of fans of his erstwhile band and him, Ordinary Man is an album worth waiting for. It could well be his last. Many musicians in recent years released their end-of-career albums when they were ill (by all accounts, Osbourne is very ill). Famously, there was Leonard Cohen’s You Want it Darker; David Bowie’s Blackstar; Gregg Allman’s Southern Blood; and Sharon Jones’ Soul Of A Woman. All of them were laced with premonitions of an end about to come.