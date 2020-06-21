Opinion | The summer solstice tea

If you have tasted Makaibari’s tea, you will concede they are outstanding. Certainly, it seems the estate’s way of farming has created a healthier ecosystem. Darjeeling’s terroir suffered extensive damage from the use of pesticides during the green revolution. Soil erosion and landslides have become chronic problems. So, when you look at Makaibari’s 1,000-something acres, with nearly two-thirds left as virgin forest and only a quarter used to plant tea, you see a garden that is astonishingly vibrant. Tea grows in harmony with juniper, pine and elderflowers.