Opinion | The zucchini plant never stops giving

We cannot talk about zucchini and not mention “zoodles". For the uninitiated, these are zucchini noodles, made by passing the vegetable through a spiralizer. This implement can make noodles of other vegetables too, such as beets, radish, carrots and cucumber. I must confess that even I gave in to the zoodle craze and asked my friend to get me a spiralizer from the US. A Google Trends search-interest report for “zoodles" shows its popularity went from 0 in 2004 to 100 in 2018 (100 represents peak popularity) but dropped considerably this May. The only thing that offers us some joy in these covid-19 times is comfort food, and it is understandable that zoodles or low-carb noodles are the last thing on our mind.