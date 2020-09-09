Opinion | Try your hand at blending tea

If there’s a tea you don’t particularly like, an impulse buy or a gift perhaps, keep it for blending practice. Amp up the flavour with an Assam. Too bland? Add spices or herbs or even fruit and flowers—preferably dried. Again, don’t overload the tea with them. Build the flavours on the tea. Choose the flavours wisely. Cardamom or clove may overpower a green tea whereas jasmine blends harmoniously with both black and green teas. Ginger, lemon, mint add a refreshing note to the vegetal notes of green tea or the fruitiness of black teas. Rose may be too strong for green but is an old friend of black tea.