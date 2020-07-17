Opinion | Trying to cancel who I became in a cancel culture

The pandemic has been brutal on all of us—especially those with little privilege. I had hoped that the relentless and daily images of suffering would make us a little less self-absorbed, a little less eager to rush to claim the “victim" card. And yet, more than ever, smugness reigns. My timeline is flooded with people shaming their peers for sharing their cooking experiments on social media, though we have no idea what demons they might be fighting in their lives. Others issue diktats, asking people who disagree with them on some issue to unfriend themselves. Someone tears into someone lamenting the destruction of old book stores in Kolkata during May’s cyclone Amphan for elitist nostalgia because she didn’t show as much visible sorrow for battered villages far away from the city. Sometimes it feels as if we want to cancel everyone before anyone cancels us.