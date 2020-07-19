Opinion | Vision 2020 for parenting

Put your gadgets away, make eye contact, take their little faces in your hands, kiss them and listen to them. They might not remember vivid details of the pandemic when they grow up, but they will cherish this year forever for when their parents held them close, the way the family bonded and how it made them feel. A new study from UCLA suggests that loving parental figures may alter neural circuits in children that could influence health throughout a lifespan. On the flip side, the negative impact of childhood neglect or lack of parental affection may take a mental and physical toll, which can also last a lifetime. Active listening is one of the most important gifts you can give them, especially in these deeply confusing and anxiety-provoking times.