Opinion | What Hamilton reveals about climate change denial

Resistance to mask mandates is an example of the latter. The idea behind making face coverings compulsory is that pandemics are both individual and social threats. We protect not just ourselves but the rest of the population by avoiding infection. We can disregard the personal danger by asserting youth and healthiness, or simply state it is nobody else’s business, but that fails to address the societal aspect of the issue. People across the world understand this and many, especially those from community-oriented cultures like Japan, which I wrote about in my last column, are befuddled by Americans making a fetish of refusing masks. The refusal, foolish as it looks, has deep roots going back to the very founding of the nation.