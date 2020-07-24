Opinion | What is the queen of floral teas?

There is one jasmine tea that is seriously indulgent—the pearls. To make them, select strands of tea leaves are individually and skillfully hand-rolled into little tight pearls and mixed with fresh jasmine buds. The finest jasmine pearls not only have the best tea leaves but are scented only with the freshest blossoms. It takes up to two days for one round of scenting; then the jasmine is removed and the tea dried again to remove moisture before more fresh jasmine is added. The flowers are replaced up to five times. The tea absorbs the fresh scents, now trapped within the pearls. The shape is important to ensure it will hold the fragrance well.