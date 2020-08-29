Opinion | When burqas become capes

They approached him and Churails was among his many pitches. She took the call to go ahead because “the time was right to tell a story like Churails". What drew Kejriwal was that the story highlighted multiple themes like sexism, patriarchy, colourism and misogyny, “all within the format of a story laced with humour". Also, she says, “the single image of burqa-clad women reclaiming their power was enough to tell us that this story needed to be shared".