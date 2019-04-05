At Art Basel Hong Kong last week, among the thousands of works by 242 international galleries on exhibit, there were a handful of sculptures that had photo-hungry crowds constantly thronging them. One of them was a cobalt blue circular installation by Anish Kapoor, though it wasn’t a novelty for the art fair crowd. Even as novices and collectors browsed, discussed and purchased other works, this was what they wanted to be photographed with. So many people asked me to take their photograph against it that I too finally asked someone to take mine—it was my only photograph at the fair.

It’s a given that the Mumbai-born British artist makes spectacular works, whether it’s Cloud Gate (2006) in Chicago or the 375ft-tall ArcelorMittal Orbit, built to commemorate the 2012 London Olympics. As is the case with most people who have acquired his level of fame and money, he has also acquired enthusiastic detractors.

It was evident earlier this week in the reactions to the artwork he created for TheGuardian titled A Brexit, A Broxit, We All Fall Down. It is a representation of a gaping, bloody void at the heart of Britain, his response to the predicament that country faces. The Guardian’s art critic Jonathan Jones wrote a short piece to accompany it, which theorized that it is possibly Kapoor’s attempt to psychoanalyse the British: Is there something about us that wants to fall into shadow? “Kapoor has captured our morbid obsession with the futile chasm of Brexit, the perverse character of a nation that wants…to be back in the trenches...where meaning ends and reality dissolves."

The criticism, largely on social media, is limited in its scope. That it is overly simplistic and/or it looks like a vulva—the irritant appears to be that the female sex organ has been equated to a chasm. The poet Meena Kandaswamy tweeted that someone should give him a copy of Vagina: A Re-education, a book by British journalist Lynn Enright. Some said it might be a late April Fool joke.

The facile nature of these statements is a symptom of social media showboating, increasingly problematic in the sense that it devalues the idea of a healthy culture of criticism itself. It reminds me of the popular commentary on Subodh Gupta’s works on the grounds that he is flogging the same idea with his steel utensils or of M.F. Husain and his ubiquitous horses. Cézanne painted the Mont Saint-Victoire again and again, believing he was getting closer to the mountain each time. Artists work with leitmotifs.

Kapoor’s Brexit work should be seen in the context that the infinite void is a leitmotif, a recurring theme in his practice. He has been interested in negative spaces in almost all his work, sometimes through literal holes in materials like wax or through shapes like the Marsyas (2002), a massive red trumpet-like sculpture at the Tate Modern. Many will remember the news from last August, when a visitor to the Serralves Museum in Portugal fell into one work, a black hole in the floor of the gallery. Descent Into Limbo (1992) used very black paint that makes it impossible to gauge the hole’s depth—a three-dimensional void that goes 8ft into the ground.

Anish Kapoor.





The nasty buzz about Kapoor’s exclusive use of “the blackest black" or Vantablack is not unrelated. When the English company Surrey NanoSystems created Vantablack in 2016, it received many requests for purchase. One of them came from Kapoor. Surrey claimed they decided to work exclusively with Kapoor because they didn’t have the bandwidth to work with more than one client. The exclusive deal didn’t go down well with other artists, and people with keyboards. Kapoor was ridiculed for restricting the use of a colour. Artist Stuart Semple cheekily retorted by creating the Pinkest Pink, which he banned Kapoor from using.

But here’s the thing. Descent Into Limbo predated Kapoor’s acquisition of Vantablack by almost 25 years. As a superb article in Wired pointed out, for an artist obsessed with the properties of chromatic surfaces, one can see why he might aggressively pursue a material so black that it makes spheres look like cartoon holes. “His life’s work had revolved around light reflection and voids. Because we didn’t have the bandwidth to work with more than one—we decided Anish would be perfect," Ben Jensen, chief technical officer at Surrey NanoSystems, was quoted saying. It was a commercial contract; a licence to a proprietory process. Anyone who pays money to buy bottled water, for instance, should not have a problem with this theoretically.

Kapoor has been a vocal opponent of Brexit since the 2016 referendum, likening the decision to self-harm and “entering a space of unknowing". Both of these resonate with the artwork in question, making the criticism itself null and void.

Write to the Lounge editor anindita.g@livemint.com @aninditaghose