Opinion | Why Erdoğan wants to turn Turkey's Hagia Sophia into a mosque

The play of domes, semi-domes and quarter-domes was advanced considerably by Ottoman architects a thousand years after the Hagia Sophia’s consecration, as a result of which today’s Istanbul is full of magnificent buildings that echo the great Byzantine cathedral. Not only did the Turks adopt it as an architectural model for their places of worship, they converted the church itself into a mosque in 1453, soon after conquering the city then known as Constantinople. Although it was dilapidated when the Ottoman army overran the city, many of the opulent mosaics added to its walls over the centuries had remained intact. Thankfully, the sultan ordered the biblical figures plastered over rather than destroyed, while adding aspects of Islamic worship like minarets and a mihrab, or prayer niche.