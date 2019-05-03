Opinion: 'Veep' gets savage in its final season

Is this edible?" Selina Meyer, former president of the US, doesn’t wait for an answer before popping a flower into her mouth. “No ma’am," replies an aide, sticking out a hand as Meyer promptly spits it out. The infantilization of politicians is a running joke through Veep, a show that single-mindedly reminds us that incompetence never gets in the way of politics.

Meyer is a unique beast, one we root for against all better sense. Played by the incomparable Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Meyer started out a somewhat naive, desperate ingénue, a frequently dismissed vice-president. Veep (streaming in India on Hotstar) captures her journey—including a brief presidency and time in a padded room—to end up an irredeemable caricature, a botoxed mask on a stick with an unrepeatably muddy mouth. She is a monster, but thanks to the performer’s undeniable charm, she is—as supporters of demagogues here and there might defensively say—“our monster".

Created by ace satirist Armando Iannucci—maker of The Thick Of It, In The Loop and The Death Of Stalin—Veep highlights stupid leaders and opportunistic staffers, politically bi-curious hounds randy for power. A woman in a male world, Meyer uses profanity as a tool, a key scratching the patriarchal car. She purposefully sets about out-dirtying the dirtiest, and, even when misguided, her motivations are understandable. She wants not only to be a president, but a president with a legacy.

Watching characters in an Iannucci show swear is like watching Rudolf Nureyev dance. It is virtuoso swearing, high-calibre abuse, a fusillade of cruelty. Jonah Ryan, played by Timothy Simons, is the most frequently and memorably berated, once referred to thus: “You’re like an early draft of a man, where they just sketched out a giant mangled skeleton but they didn’t have time to add details, like pigment of self-respect. You’re Frankenstein’s monster—if his monster was made entire of dead d**ks."

On Veep’s savage final season, that “early draft of man" might well become president of the US, leading a campaign against mathematics itself. Not knowing how to count doesn’t count him out.

At the end of the fantastic fourth season, with Meyer inches away both from becoming president as well as losing the presidential election—following a historic electoral tie—Iannucci exited the show, and it was taken over by David H. Mandel, who kept the gags rapid but made Meyer grotesque as the show went from cruelty to downright sadism, perhaps to compete with the increasingly unhinged political scenario in America.

In season 7, Veep has its snap back. It’s taking direct potshots at current American leaders, the media, a fickle public, and allegiance-free fixers trying to snort up leftover power. Meyer finds widespread support—and a catchphrase—by asking a female competitor to “man up", and loves the idea of “speaking truth to powerless". She aims to do this by standing in a church in a black neighbourhood, after a horrific shooting where cops gunned down an innocent black boy, and announcing that she sides with the police.

It is horrific, and therein lies Veep’s actual appeal: the escapist hilarity of schadenfreude, and the shared relief that these awful, awful people are imaginary. Then again, Meyer is intimidated by the congregation and pedals back on her speech, whereas in India, the actor Rajinikanth entered politics and controversially said virtually the same thing about the Sterlite Copper protests in Tuticorin last year. It’s only funny when it’s not happening to us.

We are the punchline, of course. “This entire country is getting more disgusting by the second," says Meyer. “That’s a demographic we’re targeting mostly on Facebook," assures an aide. One of the most striking plotlines this season is about Meyer’s aide Amy, played by Anna Chlumsky, whose pregnancy is not only greeted with an astounding lack of empathy but utter disgust from her co-workers, forcing a (relatively) reasonable woman into a Kellyanne Conway type. Her arc works like a supervillain origin story.

Watch Veep for the lines, and for the way this exceptional ensemble plays off each other, riffing and ugly-crying and being deliciously mean, all in a day’s work. Tony Hale as servile bag-man Gary Walsh, Kevin Dunn as the ready-to-be-fired Ben Cafferty, Gary Cole as the minutiae-rattling Kent Davison, Clea DuVall as the stoic Marjorie Palmiotti, Mike Walsh as the former press secretary who now works for “Buzzfeed Print", and Simons as the scandalously dense Jonah Ryan. What a world we see reflected at us.

So long, Madam President. With India at the polls, I must concede we could have used a monster like you. Television shows come and go, but you will leave a void. What a leader. All hail Selina Meyer, dragon of mothers.

Stream of Stories is a column on what to watch online. Raja Sen is a film critic and the author of The Best Baker In The World (2017), a children’s adaptation of The Godfather.

