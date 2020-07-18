Opinion | Why there’s no creativity in this column

My point is that inspiration does not usually come out of the blue. You must give it space to emerge and take shape. When it does, I may make the effort to find ingredients. I remember once reading about a fish made with a fennel bulb, an ingredient not easily available in India. I rode my cycle to three stores until I found it. I have been known to obsess over a spice or a herb. Once, in my determination to use the Lebanese spice blend called za’atar, I drove to a fancy supermarket 4km away, violating in the process my half-kilometre-from-home shopping limit.