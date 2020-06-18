Opinion | Why trans and gay rights differ

Gay rights fundamentally concern the behaviours of consenting adults and therefore do not impinge on the rights of others. Trans rights, on the other hand, are perceived by some to curb female rights. How fair is it for trans women (males who identify as women) to compete in women’s sports, especially now that, as Rowling pointed out, “A man who intends to have no surgery and take no hormones may now secure himself a Gender Recognition Certificate and be a woman in the sight of the law"? Females stand to lose college scholarships and careers if there is a substantial influx of males into such events (for this piece I use “male" and “female" to refer to biology, or sex, and “men" and “women" to refer to self-perception, or gender).