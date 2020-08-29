Opinion | Why writing is harder than you think

Writers are frequently told to “Kill your darlings". You fall in love with a character, a sentence or just a phrase and force-fit it into the storyline. It does nothing to take the story forward. Most times it actually detracts. In the short story Nostalgia, I had one such darling. “Food and sex—What else does a man live for! And if there is a severe shortage in one department, the other has to compensate." It was a loose end but I had fallen in love with it and persisted till the fourth draft. I could see that it was unnecessary but didn’t have the heart to chop it. That’s where an experienced mentor helps. Padmanabhan recognized it was a darling but never said it in as many words. She just kept asking, “How are you going to close the loop on that one?" With a heavy heart, I edited it out. I had to eat two dollops of ice cream that night (you can read Nostalgia at https://bit.ly/3lctcmm).