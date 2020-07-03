Opinion | Zen and tasting time with aged tea

However, not all pu-erh is aged, and not all aged teas are pu-erh. In India, we have the uber smoky falap, a tea made by the Singpho in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. It is made from wild tea leaves that are pan-fried and sun-dried before being stuffed tightly into bamboo tubes. These are then placed above the stove and allowed to age. This increases its shelf life, says Upamanyu Borkakoty, who works with niche tea farmers for his brand, The Tea Leaf Theory. Falap, he adds, is best enjoyed after it’s aged. While Borkakoty chooses four-year-old falap for his company, he has come across falap as old as 10 years.