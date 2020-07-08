Oprah picks Mumbai debut writer Shubhangi Swarup for her summer list

Swarup says it has been fulfilling, for instance, to have "readers read my work without knowing what my nationality or gender was, when these details didn’t matter." A girl in Sweden assumed she is a man, and there were many who read a work by an Indian writer for the first time when they picked up her book. "To be judged by the page, without any other expectation or pre-conceived notion, to not be ‘told’ who I should be, or what my writing ought to be like, means a lot to me," she adds.