Padmanabhapuram Palace: A monument to Malayali pride

In the summer of 1956, a Humber Pullman limousine appeared one day at the gates of the Padmanabhapuram Palace near Thuckalay. It was a Monday morning, and then, as today, the monument was closed to visitors as the staff took their weekly holiday. There was, however, an elderly caretaker available, and a young man emerged from the car to request access. At first the caretaker dismissed the intruder with an irritated brush of the hand, telling him to come back on a working day. But when the man told him who else waited in the Humber, the warden stepped out to look for himself. The results were instant. Bowing low to the lady in the car, he opened the gates, offering a personal tour of the complex. Her nephew took up the offer but the lady herself did not join—seated instead on a parapet where armed soldiers once stood guard for her ancestors, the last maharani of Travancore opened a picnic hamper and began to eat a sandwich.