Painting a new henna story

Chef Pooja Dhingra’s decision to shut her eatery, Le15 Café, in Mumbai’s Colaba in the wake of the pandemic came as a blow. The café’s comforting all-day menu and sweet delights may no longer be available but you can now recreate 50 of its most popular dishes at home with the help of Dhingra’s new book, Le15 Café Cookbook: Stories And Recipes From Our Kitchen To Yours!, co-written with Tejashwi Muppidi. As soon as she closed the eatery—“the hardest decision I have ever had to make"—Dhingra set to work on the e-book, putting it together with her team in less than two weeks. She hopes sales from it will cover costs and keep the Le15 team going.