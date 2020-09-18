Pandemic or not, food customs know no full-stops

Heavy meat dishes are best paired with wine, whisky, even gin. In fact, drinking precedes mealtimes and a toast is raised once mass has ended. “On Sunday, everyone attended the mass online, then we had cake and copp (Konkani for peg)," says Maya Reggo, a Bandra-based tourist guide who runs Maya’s Mumbai Tours. She takes travellers for heritage walks in south Mumbai, shopping in Dadar’s old markets, with pit stops at iconic Irani cafés. Reggo is Goan and chicken roast is a speciality in her home. It is stuffed with bread croutons, innards like the liver, vegetables, drizzled with a brown sauce and paired with mashed potatoes. A vegetable is served too. These are accompanied by a rich pulao made with cashews and almonds, commonly known as the wedding pulao. Usually, Reggo would get kadio bodio, a traditional Goan crispy sweet snack made of flour coated with jaggery and spiked with ginger, from the Bandra fair, where it is sold by the kilograms. Making it at home is laborious. “It’s too good to be true," she says.