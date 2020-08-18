Pandit Jasraj (1930-2020): Synonymous with gayaki

That encounter, which I remember after all these years, revealed Jasraj’s humanity, which was audible in his songs. He was the master of laya, or the tempo of a piece of music. His soft, melodious, sweet voice captured the seductiveness of a raga, giving it a velvety flow that soothed nerves. Much of his singing was devotional, and it offered solace to the one who believed, and comfort to the one who did not. Being part of the Mewati gharana, Jasraj became synonymous with gayaki, was a master of the khayal, the style of singing freer in form than the grammar orthodoxy that Dhrupad imposes, and yet adhering to the metric cycle set by the accompanying tabla. But he also mastered the lighter thumri, which he sang, his eyes twinkling, the thumri making vivid the image of a dancer with tinkling anklets.