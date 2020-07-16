Paying a steep price for IB education in Mumbai

According to a 2013 study conducted by the National University of Educational Planning and Administration, and commissioned by the Union ministry of human resource development, Maharashtra had the maximum number of IB schools in the country, “leading the table with 41 schools", as a news report noted. The majority of these were in Mumbai. Today, an IB school in the city charges nearly ₹6 lakh a year. Compare this with schools which offer CBSE, ICSE and Maharashtra State Board curricula, where the average starting fee is at ₹30,000-50,000. Couples who send their children to IB schools know that the swish services come at a price but at a time when some of these amenities are not being utilized, they wonder if it’s fair to charge the usual amount.